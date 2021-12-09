The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning for Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. General Bipin Rawat , his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor, the Indian Air Force said. The Rawats are survived by daughters Kritika and Tarini.

Describing his death as an “irreparable loss" to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son.

The general belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in the state. CM Dhami declared the state mourning from December 9 to 12. In his condolence message issued here, Dhami prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Terming the sudden death of Rawat as an irreparable loss to the country, Dhami said he had made a great contribution to the country's security.

"The country will always remember the courageous decisions taken by him for the security of the borders and the contribution made by him to keep the morale of the armed forces always high," he said.

About Bipin Rawat

CDS Rawat, 63, was the most senior official in the Indian military and the first chief of defence staff. As the CDS, the officer had become a four-star General. He was an adviser to the defence ministry and handled coordination and integration of the combat capabilities of the armed forces.

Rawat is credited with taking some of the most stringent steps against Pakistan and being instrumental in reducing militancy in Northeast India.

He has served in difficult terrains including the Northern and Eastern commands. He managed military affairs along the border with China, following the Doklam standoff that went on for over two months.

Rawat has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.