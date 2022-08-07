Uttarakhand: Dehradun bus with passengers falls into deep gorge in Mussoorie1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 07:33 PM IST
The bus was headed towards Mussoorie and was departing from Dehradun.
The bus was headed towards Mussoorie and was departing from Dehradun.
Listen to this article
On August 7 afternoon, a bus carrying 39 passengers crashed into a narrow canyon not far from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Academy in Mussoorie, injuring several people. No fatalities have been recorded as of yet. According to ITBP, staff from the ITBP Academy arrived quickly and evacuated the injured.