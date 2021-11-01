Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India / Uttarakhand: Dehradun issues fresh Covid SOPs for travellers from other states. Details here

Uttarakhand: Dehradun issues fresh Covid SOPs for travellers from other states. Details here

Dehradun puts out new SOPs for visitors from other states 
1 min read . 08:55 PM IST Livemint

  • As per the fresh guidelines, those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal

Uttarakhand: The Dehradun administration on Monday released fresh Covid SOPs for those entering the district from other states. As per the fresh guidelines, those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal.

