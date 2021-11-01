Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uttarakhand: The Dehradun administration on Monday released fresh Covid SOPs for those entering the district from other states. As per the fresh guidelines, those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal.

Uttarakhand: The Dehradun administration on Monday released fresh Covid SOPs for those entering the district from other states. As per the fresh guidelines, those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal.

