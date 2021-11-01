Uttarakhand: Dehradun issues fresh Covid SOPs for travellers from other states. Details here1 min read . 08:55 PM IST
- As per the fresh guidelines, those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal
Uttarakhand: The Dehradun administration on Monday released fresh Covid SOPs for those entering the district from other states. As per the fresh guidelines, those coming from outside will have to mandatorily register themselves on Smart City web portal.
