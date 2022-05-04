Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Uttarakhand: Dehradun school declared micro-containment zone after 16 kids test Covid positive

Uttarakhand: Dehradun school declared micro-containment zone after 16 kids test Covid positive

Covid positive children have been kept in isolation in a Covid cell built inside the school premises
1 min read . 08:30 PM IST Livemint

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Welham Girls' School in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was declared a micro-containment zone on Wednesday after 16 students tested positive for Covid-19, reported PTI.

The Welham Girls' School in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was declared a micro-containment zone on Wednesday after 16 students tested positive for Covid-19, reported PTI.

The move came after the recommendation of Dehradun's chief medical officer.

The move came after the recommendation of Dehradun's chief medical officer.

"Six of these students tested positive on Tuesday and the rest over the past one week," Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

"Six of these students tested positive on Tuesday and the rest over the past one week," Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

Further, he informed that the Covid positive children have been kept in isolation in a Covid cell built inside the school premises.

Further, he informed that the Covid positive children have been kept in isolation in a Covid cell built inside the school premises.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months. 

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months. 

Prior to this, a school in Nainital was declared a micro-containment zone earlier in January after 85 students tested positive. 

Prior to this, a school in Nainital was declared a micro-containment zone earlier in January after 85 students tested positive. 

 

 