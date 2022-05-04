Uttarakhand: Dehradun school declared micro-containment zone after 16 kids test Covid positive
Covid positive children have been kept in isolation in a Covid cell built inside the school premises
On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months
The Welham Girls' School in Uttarakhand's Dehradun was declared a micro-containment zone on Wednesday after 16 students tested positive for Covid-19, reported
PTI.
The move came after the recommendation of Dehradun's chief medical officer.
"Six of these
students tested positive on Tuesday and the rest over the past one week," Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Further, he informed that the Covid positive children have been kept in isolation in a Covid cell built inside the school premises.
On Wednesday, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid cases, with Dehradun alone accounting for 14 of them. Covid infections had dropped to single digit in the state in recent months.
Prior to this, a school in Nainital was declared a micro-containment zone earlier in January after 85 students tested positive.
