After winter break, the temple committee on Friday informed that the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 26, while Gangotri and Yamunotri will open for devotees on April 22, 2023. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day- on April 27.

The portals of Badrinath Temple, located in the landlocked snowy region, are currently closed for the winter break.

The date of opening of the temple doors was decided by religious rituals. It was decided that the temple would open at 7.10 am on April 27.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that the state government has started preparations for the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ as soon as the dates have been finalized and announced.

“This year, we are making our preparations beforehand. Work on a Master Plan is also going on in Badrinath. We have to give a lot of facilities to the devotees and make their yatra safe, easy and comfortable. We'll work towards it with the blessings of Baba Badri Vishal," Dhami told ANI.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said a religious ritual performed on the festival of Basant Panchami at the former Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar decided the time and date for the opening of the iconic temple in accordance with tradition.

It further stated that the dates for the Badrinath shrine's gate openings were chosen after carefully analysing the calendar also known as the "Panchang Gadhna."

It was announced that the "Gaadu Ghada Kalash Yatra"will start on April 12. Every year, a pitcher containing sesame oil is brought to the Himalayan temple before it opens.

Located in the Garhwal Hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham', which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

(With ANI inputs)