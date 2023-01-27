Uttarakhand Dhams to open in April after winter break2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 06:28 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that the state government has started preparations for the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ as soon as the dates have been finalized and announced.
After winter break, the temple committee on Friday informed that the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 26, while Gangotri and Yamunotri will open for devotees on April 22, 2023. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open the following day- on April 27.
