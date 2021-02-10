Uttarakhand disaster: SBI General Insurance to fast-track claims

SBI General Insurance on Wednesday said it will fast-track claims for customers affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand. The key objective is to get customers back on their feet as soon as possible, it said in a release. For quicker settlement, affected people can reach out to SBI General through an emergency toll-free number 1800 102 1111, or SMS to 561612.

They an also e-mail to 'customer.care@sbigeneral.in' or visit the Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in, the company said.

SBI General is one of the fastest growing private general insurance companies in India. Established in 2009, the insurer has branches across the country.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

At least 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district. Over 2000 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are missing, according to the state government.

