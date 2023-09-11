Uttarakhand district receives first snowfall of the season amid continuous rains

Due to continuous rain in Chamoli for the last two days, the higher areas including the hills have received the first snowfall of the season. The fresh snowfall occurred on the hills of Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib and Rudranath in the Chamoli district of the state. Earlier on Sunday, amid incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand, debris piled up near National Highway 9 in Amori village. The Badrinath National Highway also experienced continuous debris accumulation near Pagalnala which led to the temporary blockage of the road. Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in THESE states till 14 September. Check weather forecast here

This created challenges for commuters and pilgrims heading to the revered town of Badrinath. The debris accumulation began as a result of recent heavy rainfall in the region, triggering landslides and obstructing the highway. Authorities were quick to respond to the situation, deploying personnel and heavy machinery to clear the debris and ensure the safety of those travelling on this crucial route. The Badrinath National Highway, which connects pilgrimage sites in the Uttarakhand region, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, is a lifeline for the area's tourism and religious activities.

IMD had predicted heavy rains on 10 September. Moreover, it has also predicted heavy rains on 13th and 14th September.

Authorities assured that they are doing everything possible to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of everyone travelling through this route, as reported by ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier on 1 September, the Almora-Haldwani Road National Highway in Uttarakhand was blocked for vehicular traffic due to debris near Kwarb Bridge. On 25 August, an injured person was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after being trapped on the Badrinath highway due to falling debris in the Chamoli district.

(With inputs from ANI)