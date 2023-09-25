comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 25 2023 10:40:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.4 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.5 -0.83%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 414.8 -0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621 -0.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.95 -0.58%
Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Uttarkashi
Back

Uttarakhand earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 striked Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on September 25, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8:35 am and had a depth of 5 km.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

NCS shared the details of the earthquake on social media platform X (formerly twitter), stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

Also read: Vande Bharat Express: From seat colours to aerosol based fire detection: Check out THESE 10 upgraded features

In the previous week, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts also experienced mild earthquakes, measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App