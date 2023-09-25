Uttarakhand earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Uttarkashi1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Uttarakhand earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake striked Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand today.
Uttarakhand earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 striked Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on September 25, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8:35 am and had a depth of 5 km.
In the previous week, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts also experienced mild earthquakes, measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
(With inputs from ANI)
