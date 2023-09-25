Uttarakhand earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand earthquake: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 striked Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand on September 25, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 8:35 am and had a depth of 5 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NCS shared the details of the earthquake on social media platform X (formerly twitter), stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 25-09-2023, 08:35:54 IST, Lat: 31.07 & Long: 77.98, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

In the previous week, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts also experienced mild earthquakes, measuring 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

(With inputs from ANI)

