Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew till June 1

Since the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May, according to the state health department

Uttarkhand has extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state till June 1, news agency ANI said in a tweet. Shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 8 am to 11 am. On 28 May, the public will be free to travel between 8 am and noon for purchase of essential commodities, said Uttarakhand government's spokesperson & cabinet minister, Subodh Uniyal.

According to the data received from Uttarakhand Health Department, there have been 2,795 deaths between May 1 and 20 and 1,23,868 new cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, the lockdown was extended on Sunday in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry, with many states already imposing COVID-induced restrictions till May-end to rein in the spread of infection and the mounting deaths which crossed the three lakh mark.

