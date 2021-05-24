Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew till June 1

Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew till June 11 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Since the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May, according to the state health department
Uttarkhand has extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state till June 1, news agency ANI said in a tweet. Shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 8 am to 11 am. On 28 May, the public will be free to travel between 8 am and noon for purchase of essential commodities, said Uttarakhand government's spokesperson & cabinet minister, Subodh Uniyal.
Since the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, Uttarakhand has recorded the highest number of deaths in the first 20 days of May, according to the state health department.
According to the data received from Uttarakhand Health Department, there have been 2,795 deaths between May 1 and 20 and 1,23,868 new cases have been reported.
Meanwhile, the lockdown was extended on Sunday in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Puducherry, with many states already imposing COVID-induced restrictions till May-end to rein in the spread of infection and the mounting deaths which crossed the three lakh mark.
