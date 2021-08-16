Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew. Timings and other details here

Meanwhile, with 32,937 fresh Covid infections, India's coronavirus caseload reached 3,22,25,513 today, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 3,81,947 active cases, which comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country.