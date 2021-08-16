Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew. Timings and other details here

Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew. Timings and other details here1 min read . 01:52 PM IST
Uttarakhand Covid-19 curfew: Last week, the state re-imposed a seven-day long curfew, till 17 August
Uttarakhand Covid-19 curfew: Last week, the state re-imposed a seven-day long curfew, till 17 August
With an aim to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to re-impose a seven-day long curfew, starting tomorrow. The restrictions will be in place till 24 August.
However, the vaccination exercise will continue as usual during the curfew in the state. "During the COVID curfew, COVID-19 vaccination will continue to take place in the state," the order stated.
“COVID curfew to remain in force in the State from 6 am of August 17 to August 24, 6 am; vaccination exercise to continue during the curfew," news agency ANI tweeted citing Uttarakhand Government.
The state government has also permitted a maximum of 50 persons to participate in funeral processions.
Last week, the state re-imposed a seven-day long curfew, till 17 August.
Meanwhile, with 32,937 fresh Covid infections, India's coronavirus caseload reached 3,22,25,513 today, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 3,81,947 active cases, which comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country.
Cumulatively, 54.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.
