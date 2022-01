With an aim to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The restrictions will be in place till 31 January.

According to the latest order, “All Anganwadi Centres and educational institutions up to class 12 standard to remain closed, online classes to continue." There will be a night curfew from 10 pm till 6 pm in the state.

In the order, it is also mentioned that all gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, salons and other public gathering areas will incorporate only 50% occupancy following all COVID-19 precautions and the sports stadium will also have a 50% crowd. The state has also banned large gatherings and political rallies in state till 31 January.

