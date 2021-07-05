The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the Covid curfew by one more week till 13 July. Informing about the decision, Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that the lockdown was extended till 6 am of July 13. "Malls to reopen at 50% capacity and markets to remain closed on weekends," he said.

On June 29, the state government had extended the restrictions till 6 July. But it granted some relaxations in curbs. For people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains, registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report not older than 72 hours was made compulsory.

List of relaxations announced last week

Shops and business establishments allowed to open six days a week instead of 5.

Shops allowed to remain open even on Sundays in the two popular tourist spots of Mussoorie and Nainital. However, markets in these towns were directed to be shut on Tuesday.

Gyms and coaching centres for job aspirants allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

Educational institutions, training institutes, malls and cinema halls will remain closed till further orders..

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with 50 per cent of their capacity.

