Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till 13 July

On June 29, the state government had extended the restrictions till 6 July. But it granted some relaxations in curbs. For people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains, registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report not older than 72 hours was made compulsory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}