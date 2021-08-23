Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till 31 August. What's allowed, what's not1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2021, 09:26 PM IST
The Covid vaccination exercise will continue as usual during the curfew in Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand government has decided to extend the Covid-induced curfew across the state till 31 August. The existing restrictions were in place till 6 am on Tuesday.
However, the Covid-19 vaccination exercise will continue as usual during the curfew in the state. "During the curfew, Covid-19 vaccination will continue to take place in the state," read a government order.
Further, the state has given the responsibility to district magistrates to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas. “The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances," the order added.
The government also said that considering the dip in Covid-19 cases, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed to attend marriage ceremonies after getting an RTPCR/TrueNatv/CBNAAT/ RAT COVID negative report not older than 72 hours.
Similarly, 50 people can attend funerals too.
