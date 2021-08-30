Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till 7 September

Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till 7 September1 min read . 09:29 PM IST
- The existing restrictions were in place till 31st August (Tuesday)
The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended Covid curfew till 7th September, according to news agency ANI. The existing restrictions were in place till 31st August (Tuesday).
On 23rd August, the state had extended curfew by another week till 31st August. In an order issued last week, the state government said that all social, political and entertainment related gatherings would be prohibited. However, it said the vaccination exercise would continue as usual during the curfew in the state.
Further, the state gave the responsibility to district magistrates to decide on local-level relaxations in their areas. “The district magistrates can issue orders regarding giving relaxation in the villages after assessing the Covid-19 circumstances," the order added.
The government had also said that considering the dip in Covid cases, the district magistrate can allow a maximum of 50 people to attend marriage ceremonies after getting an RTPCR/TrueNatv/CBNAAT/ RAT Covid negative report not older than 72 hours. Similarly, 50 people can attend funerals as well.
The order also stated that the education department would issue separate safety protocols for reopening of protocols all industrial training institutes, polytechnics, colleges, medical and nursing colleges, engineering colleges, and agricultural and technology institutes.
All government and private institutes are allowed to provide training to students who are above the age of 18, in compliance with Covid safety protocols. The coaching institutes can function at 50% occupancy.
