The Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid-induced restrictions till June 15.

The state government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14, respectively.

The Covid curfew was supposed to end on June 8 in the state. But, now the state government has extended till 6 am on June 15.

Here's what's allowed and what's not in Uttarakhand during the Covid curfew:

-A maximum of 20 people are allowed in the wedding-related celebration in the state. Besides, all attendees have to carry a negative-RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours, to attend the function.

-For funerals, 20 people have been allowed for prayers.

-Mandatory 7-day isolation at the Village Quarantine Facility for people coming back to their villages in the state due to the Covid pandemic.

-During the Covid curfew, PDS-ration shops to open from 8 am to 12 pm.

-General stores, and grocery stores to be open on June 9 (Wednesday) and June 14 (Monday) from 8 am to 1 pm.

-Stationery shops have also been allowed to open on June 9 and June 14 between 8 am and 1 pm.

-Readymade shops, tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops will be open only on June 11, Saturday between 8 am and 1 pm.

-Photocopy shops will be opened on June 9, between 8 am and 1 pm.

-Shops selling rituals stuff will be opened on June 9, June 11, and June 14 from 8 am to 1 pm.

- Fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat shops will remain opened between 8 am and 12 pm on all days of the curfew period.

-Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to provide only take away services or home delivery services.

