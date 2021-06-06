Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till June 15: What's allowed, what's not

Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till June 15: What's allowed, what's not1 min read . 06 Jun 2021
The Uttarakhand government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14, respectively
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Uttarakhand government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14, respectively
The Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid-induced restrictions till June 15.
The Uttarakhand government has extended the Covid-induced restrictions till June 15.
The state government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14, respectively.
The state government has allowed general stores to open between 8 am and 1 pm on June 9 and June 14, respectively.
The Covid curfew was supposed to end on June 8 in the state. But, now the state government has extended till 6 am on June 15.
Here's what's allowed and what's not in Uttarakhand during the Covid curfew:
-A maximum of 20 people are allowed in the wedding-related celebration in the state. Besides, all attendees have to carry a negative-RTPCR test report, not older than 72 hours, to attend the function.
-For funerals, 20 people have been allowed for prayers.
-Mandatory 7-day isolation at the Village Quarantine Facility for people coming back to their villages in the state due to the Covid pandemic.
-During the Covid curfew, PDS-ration shops to open from 8 am to 12 pm.
-General stores, and grocery stores to be open on June 9 (Wednesday) and June 14 (Monday) from 8 am to 1 pm.
-Stationery shops have also been allowed to open on June 9 and June 14 between 8 am and 1 pm.
-Readymade shops, tailor shops, cycle stores, hardware shops will be open only on June 11, Saturday between 8 am and 1 pm.
-Photocopy shops will be opened on June 9, between 8 am and 1 pm.
-Shops selling rituals stuff will be opened on June 9, June 11, and June 14 from 8 am to 1 pm.
- Fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat shops will remain opened between 8 am and 12 pm on all days of the curfew period.
-Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to provide only take away services or home delivery services.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!