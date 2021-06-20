The Uttarakhand government has extended Covid restriction by one more week till June 29. Informing about the decision, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that a decision has been taken to impose a Covid curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations in the state.

People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively from July 1.

From July 11, people across the state can visit Char Dham. Negative Covid report is mandatory to visit.

Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to operate in-dine services, with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.

Bars will also be allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

On Saturday, the state recorded 220 new Covid infection cases and 9 deaths.

Currently, Uttarakhand has 3,220 active cases of Covid-19. So far, the state has reported 3.38 lakh cases and 5099 deaths.

On June 14, the state government had extended the ongoing curfew till June 22.

Subodh Uniyal had said that old guidelines would remain in place but with some minor changes. The government allowed the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. For this, a negative report of RTPCR was made mandatory.

"Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal had said.

The markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts.

