Uttarakhand government today decided to extend the covid-19 related curfew by one week till 22 June. The curfew was to end on 15 June earlier."Covid curfew extended from 15 June to 22 June. Old SOP to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri respectively only with negative RT-PCR report," Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal was quoted as saing by news agency ANI.

Lockdown guidelines in Uttarakhand:

People will be allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

The markets will open for three days a week, sweet shops for five days. Autos have been allowed to operate in cities, as well as it has been decided to open revenue courts.

Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables will open daily from 8 am to 12 pm during the extended curfew. PDS outlets will also open daily from 8 am to 12 pm whereas groceries and stationery shops will open from 8 am to 1 pm on June 9 and 14, the order said.

Liquor shops have also been allowed to open for five hours from 8 am to 1 pm on June 9, 11 and 14. However, bars will remain closed till further orders, it said.

All educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants will remain closed during the period.

People coming from outside the state will have to register on the Smart City portal and produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Migrants returning to their villages will have to remain in local quarantine facilities for seven days after which they can go home depending on their symptoms.

Medicine shops and testing labs will remain open for 24 hours, while banks will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.

