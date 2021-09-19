If voted to power in the next assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party will provide unemployment allowance and an 80% job quota for locals of Uttarakhand, said party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in Haldwani, Kejriwal made six promises to the residents of Uttarakhand regarding large-scale creation of jobs and the prevention of migration from the hills.

The Delhi CM said that every youth of Uttarakhand would get employment if the AAP forms its government in the state. He also assured a monthly allowance of ₹5,000 to an individual from every family till they got a job.

Further, he promised to reserve 80% of both private and government jobs for the people of the state and to create one lakh employment opportunities within six months of coming to power.

A job portal, on the lines of the one in Delhi, will be launched which will provide an interactive platform to job seekers and employers, Kejriwal said. A separate ministry will also be created to address the issues of unemployment and migration.

Kejriwal also accused successive governments of doing nothing but looting Uttarakhand's resources for years.

This is Arvind Kejriwal's third visit to the hill state in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier promises made by Kejriwal

Referring to his earlier promises of free electricity to farmers round the clock and 300 units of power to every household at no cost, Kejriwal said all these are meant to be fulfilled.

"Unlike others, we do what we say. We are going to keep all our promises. If we say we will give free power to farmers 24x7 or give 300 units of power for free, we mean it. We have done it in Delhi, and we will do it here," he added.

He asserted that all of what he has said can be done and the only thing needed is a good intention.

"Successive governments in Uttarakhand have been devoid of good intentions and have only looted its resources," Kejriwal alleged.

"When we came to power in Delhi in 2015, we were asked from where would we bring the money that was needed to keep the commitments we had made to people. But we turned a deficit budget into one of profit within four years. All we did was wipe out corruption and everything else followed," he said.

Kejriwal said the AAP has run Delhi and it will bring that experience to serve the people of Uttarakhand.

Seventy-three per cent of people in Delhi are getting free electricity, he said, adding that the Delhi model of development will be adopted in Uttarakhand.

Giving an example of how the Delhi government was saving money on every development project, he said a bridge estimated to be built at a cost of ₹325 crore was built in ₹200 crore only.

Given an opportunity, the AAP will help the people of Uttarakhand overcome the misery of 21 years in just 21 months.

If people want all this to happen, they must give AAP's chief ministerial candidate Col Ajay Kothiyal a chance, Kejriwal added.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.