The hilly state Uttarakhand has been at the edge of matters, since after the huge Joshimath cracks that forced an entire town to displace to save themselves. In the latest of the attacks, three earthquake tremors were felt within 12 hours on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, said Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha.

