Uttarakhand news: Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district experienced first snowfall of the season on 17 October, blanketing the area's famed heights in white. The Kala Pani and Om mountains are covered with snow. Due to continuous rain and snowfall, frost has also increased in the area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday had predicted possibility of light rain at a few places in the hills of Uttarakhand. The department also forecast snowfall in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts. RWFC Delhi Thunderstorm accompanied with lighting likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand. As per IMD Dehradun, very light to light rain/thunderstorm/snow is likely to occur at a few places in hills of Uttarakhand. Moreover, the weather department also predicted snowfall at places with height of 3500 meter and above in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. As per IMD, very light to light rain/thunderstorm likely to occur at isolated places in plains of Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, as per Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, the doors of Gangotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 14, after the Annakoot at 11.45 am. While, the doors of Yamunotri Dham will be closed for winter on November 15, on Bhaiya Dooj.

The date of closing the doors of Badrinath Dham will be decided on Vijay Dashami on October 24 in Badrinath Dham. A religious ceremony will be organized on the premises of Badrinath Temple to announce the date of the closure of the doors.