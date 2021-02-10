Subscribe
Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll 32; 206 people missing; rescue operations on
A aerial view of Tapovan barrage two days after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off, releasing water trapped behind it in Tapovan, northern state of Uttarakhand, India, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. Scientists are investigating what caused the glacier to break — possibly an avalanche or a release of accumulated water. Experts say climate change may be to blame since warming temperatures are shrinking glaciers and making them unstable worldwide. (AP Photo)

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll 32; 206 people missing; rescue operations on

1 min read . 11:24 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The rescue operation at the 2.5 km long Tapovan tunnel is still underway
  • A meeting of all agencies including senior officials of ITBP, NDRF, Army and local administration has been called today to decide further course of action

Chamoli: As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. According to the state government. 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are still missing.

The rescue operation at the 2.5 km long Tapovan tunnel is still underway. The teams worked to remove slush and debris in the tunnel.

A joint team of ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and sister agencies entered the tunnel this morning. The tunnel is still approachable to about 120 meters.

Meanwhile, a meeting of all agencies including senior officials of ITBP, NDRF, Army and local administration has been called today to decide further course of action.

The police have issued a helpline number to provide information about bodies that have not been identified yet.

"People, who know someone who is missing, can contact DIG Law and Order on 91 7500016666, they will be sent photos of 24 bodies that are yet to be identified, on WhatsApp," police said.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that efforts are underway on a war footing to rescue those who are trapped in a tunnel after a glacier burst in Chamoli district.

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

