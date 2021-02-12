Uttarakhand flash floods: Possible lake formation above village near Tapovan

Uttarakhand flash floods: Possible lake formation above village near Tapovan1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 12:32 PM IST
- DGP Uttarakhand said: We have sent a team of SDRF and NDRF for recce after we received information
- Out of the 204 missing persons, 36 bodies have been recovered. 168 persons still missing
The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) office today reported that there's a possibility that water is being accumulated above Raini village near Tapovan area.
"Many aerial recces have been done. An 8-member SDRF team sent today on foot to assess the situation. Further action to be taken after evaluation," Ridhim Aggarwal, DIG SDRF.
Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive
Confirming the news, DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar also said: We have sent a team of SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for recce after we received information about the formation of a lake in the area above Raini village.
On the sixth day of the rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Tapovan tunnel, 2 persons have been found alive.
Out of the 204 missing persons, 36 bodies have been recovered. 168 persons still missing. Relief and rescue operation underway: Ashok Kumar said.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), NDRF, SDRF and the Army are conducting round the clock searches in the area in the hope of finding more people alive.
Meanwhile, posting pictures from inside the tunnel while conducting drilling operations to remove the slush, ITBP tweeted: Inside the tunnel where machines are operating at present to take out slush. Rescue operations to continue the whole night.
Today, we will try to drill and gain entry into a smaller tunnel which is 12 meters below the existing tunnel as there might be a possibility of human presence there, Kumar further added.
It is suspected that as many as 30 people are trapped inside the tunnel.
The Chamoli Police earlier informed that the water level in the Rishiganga is rising and the people living in nearby areas are being alerted. The police have requested people to be on alert and not to panic.
