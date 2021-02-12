As many as 36 bodies have been recovered from different areas in the wake of an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand , while 204 people are still missing.

The rescue operations continued at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district on the sixth day following the flash floods, informed the State Government on Friday.

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Around 30 workers are feared trapped inside the Tapovan Tunnel.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army are part of the multi-agency rescue effort, which continues even as hopes of finding the trapped workers alive recede every passing hour.

Earlier on Thursday, the rescue operation was temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River.

The Chamoli Police also informed that the water level in the Rishiganga is rising and the people living in nearby areas are being alerted.

The police have requested people to be on alert and not to panic.

CM Rawat approves relocation of families

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved the relocation of over 50 families living in areas extremely vulnerable to natural disasters in the state's four districts.

The proposal in this regard was drafted by the state government's Disaster Management Department.

As per the proposal, 30 families from Uttarkashi, 13 from Chamoli and four from Bageshwar and Tehri districts will be relocated and rehabilitated. The families in question hail from Astal village in Uttarkashi, Faldia and Saned in Chamoli, Malladesh in Bageshwar and Bethan in Tehri district.

An "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via