Uttarakhand flash floods: 62 bodies found so far, search on at Tapovan tunnel
This picture shows an undamaged part of the Tapovan-Vishnugad power project on the banks of Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (AFP)

Uttarakhand flash floods: 62 bodies found so far, search on at Tapovan tunnel

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 09:26 AM IST Staff Writer

As many as 62 bodies and 28 body parts have been recovered so far from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel following the glacial burst in Uttarakhand.

The search and rescue team has recovered several trapped people from the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district. Out of those, 34 bodies and 1 body part have been identified and DNA samples of 56 family members and 49 bodies have been taken, the police informed in a tweet.

Since the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand, triggering massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers, the search and rescue operations have been going on, as per the Chamoli Police.

Meanwhile, the State Department Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday said that 12 of its teams are engaged in the rescue operation for missing people from Reni village to Srinagar and the communication team is also working simultaneously for better communication in the area.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar had informed that one body part was recovered from Tapovan tunnel while a body was found from Raini village's north side today. Search and rescue operations will continue for a long time due to a large amount of debris and mud stocked inside the tunnel.

A water sensor warning system has been installed in the Raini village to warn for emergencies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday retrieved a body from the Tapovan tunnel, while digging inside the tunnel, said Aditya Pratap Singh, Deputy Commandant, NDRF.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

With agency inputs

