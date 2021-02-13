A total of 64 persons from Uttar Pradesh are still missing, while five from the state have died after the flash floods caused by an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

In a statement issued, Relief Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh Sanjay Goyal said, "As of February 13, five persons from the state have died in the glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, while 64 persons are still missing. A total of 23 persons from the state have been found alive."

The deceased have been identified as Awadhesh (19) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Ajay Sharma (32) of Aligarh, Suraj (20) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Vicky Kumar, a resident of Saharanpur and Vimlesh (22), of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Of the 64 missing persons, 30 are from Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by 10 from Saharanpur, five from Shravasti, four from Gorakhpur, two each from Raebareli and Kushinagar and one each from Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Mathura, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Bulandshahra, Azamgarh and Amroha, the statement said.

Following the flash floods, the rescue operation is still underway at the tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district.

A joint team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other teams are carrying out the operation.

A total of 38 bodies were recovered so far in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, out of which 12 bodies were identified and 26 remain unidentified, said Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoriya on Saturday.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district on 7 February. It appeared to have triggered an avalanche and a deluge that ripped through the Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Earlier on 9 February, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sent a team of three ministers to Uttarakhand for better coordination with the state in carrying out relief works after the disaster.

The chief minister had formed a committee of three ministers and sent them to Uttarakhand for better coordination with the state. The ministers are Suresh Kumar Rana, Vijay Kashyap and Dharam Singh Saini.

Speaking to reporters, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said, "We have information about a lake that has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath. The lake is being monitored through satellites. Right now, we need to be cautious, but there is nothing to be worried about."

With agency inputs

