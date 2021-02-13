Uttarakhand flash floods: Search operations underway at Tapovan tunnel

On the 7th day, rescue operations underway at the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district where a glacier burst on Sunday triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

As per the last update on the rescue operations that came on Friday night, police said that 38 bodies have been recovered so far, out of which 11 people have been identified.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army are part of the multi-agency rescue effort, which continues even as hopes of finding the trapped workers alive.

More people are feared to be trapped under the tunnel.

The ITBP, meanwhile, posted pictures of personnel distributing rations and other essential items in villages that are cut off due to flash floods.

Ration and essential items being collected and distributed by ITBP personnel in Suki, Lata and Bhalgaun villages who are cut off due to flash floods in Dhauliganga, Uttarakhand. Visuals from the Lata Helipad.

Ration and essential items being collected and distributed by ITBP personnel in Suki, Lata and Bhalgaun villages who are cut off due to flash flood in #dhauliganga, #Uttarakhand. Visuals from the Lata Helipad.#TapovanTunnel #UttarakhandGlacialBurst #Himveers pic.twitter.com/y6OBUAaO1q — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 12, 2021

On Friday, a control room has been set up at the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters so that family members of the trapped workers can receive information about the current situation in the area.

The control room can be reached on the numbers 0135-2712685 and 9411112985. In addition to this, people can reach out to the control room in Chamoli district on the numbers 01372-251487 and 9084127503.

State-run power giant NTPC has also set up a medical team of doctors and para-medical staff and started medical camps for the general public at Tapovan.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defence stated that Border Roads Orgnisation (BRO) is currently working to re-establish connectivity on all required fronts.

"BRO has inducted more than 100 vehicles/equipment and plants which include about 15 heavy earth moving equipment like hydraulic excavators, dozers, JCBs, wheel loaders, etc. The BRO has also air inducted critical equipment with the help of Indian Air Force. Almost 200 personnel of 21 BRTF of Project Shivalik have been deployed for rescue and rehabilitation purposes," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the BRO has cleared and established a path for the construction of bridge abutment.

