Uttarakhand flashflood: 1 dead, houses inundated with sludge in Pithoragarh

The body of Pashupati Devi, a resident of Khotila village, was later pulled out of the sludge that had choked her house after the flooding of the river by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during the rescue and relief operation. According to officials she died because she did not get the time to unbolt the door of her home and run to safety

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}