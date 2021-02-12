Uttarakhand floods: Control room set up by police, BRO working on re-establishing connectivity2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 09:01 PM IST
- Police said that 38 bodies have been recovered so far, out of which 11 people have been identified
- BRO has cleared and established a path for construction of bridge abutment
A control room has been set up at the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters to assist people after a glacier burst at Joshimath in the state's Chamoli district on Sunday triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.
The control room can be reached on the numbers 0135-2712685 and 9411112985. In addition to this, people can reach out to the control room in Chamoli district on the numbers 01372-251487 and 9084127503.
Giving an update on the rescue operations, police said that 38 bodies have been recovered so far, out of which 11 people have been identified. "The dead have been cremated with respect and as per customs," a police statement said.
State-run power giant NTPC has also set up a medical team of doctors and para-medical staff and started medical camps for the general public at Tapovan.
Meanwhile, the ministry of defence stated that Border Roads Orgnisation (BRO) is currently working to re-establish connectivity on all required fronts.
"BRO has inducted more than 100 vehicles/equipment and plants which include about 15 heavy earth moving equipment like hydraulic excavators, dozers, JCBs, wheel loaders, etc. The BRO has also air inducted critical equipment with the help of Indian Air Force. Almost 200 personnel of 21 BRTF of Project Shivalik have been deployed for rescue and rehabilitation purposes," the ministry said in a statement.
It added that the BRO has cleared and established a path for construction of bridge abutment.
"The BRO is working round the clock to re-establish connectivity at the earliest by launching a bailey bridge of 200 feet. The BRO is also assisting Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) & National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in rescue operations, several BRO teams part of Project Shivalik are deployed in the area for relief operations," the statement read.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
The flood washed away a 90-metre span RCC bridge on Joshimath-Malari road located just downstream of the Rishi Ganga Hydel project and approximately two kilometres upstream of the Tapovan Hydel project, which was the only link to Niti border. Washing away of the bridge has stranded more than 13 border villages in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
