Uttarakhand floods: 12 bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites; toll rises to 501 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 03:20 PM IST
- A massive search and rescue operation has been underway in the tunnel at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site
- The Uttarakhand police, State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Force jawans are taking out the bodies
Out of more than 200 missing, the bodies of 50 people have been recovered, even as search and rescue operations were intensified, according to reports.
On Sunday, 12 bodies were recovered, from the flash flood-ravaged hydel project sites in Tapovan and Raini of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Court sends 21-yr-old climate activist to 5-day custody1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Another earthquake rattles Japan's Fukushima Prefecture1 min read . 04:17 PM IST
Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest in Amritsar's Ward number 371 min read . 04:16 PM IST
New Zealand’s largest city goes into 3-day lockdown1 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Five bodies were recovered from the intake adit tunnel of the NTPC's 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project. These are the first bodies to be recovered from the site where muck-clearing and drilling operations have been underway on a war-footing since the calamity happened. Three others were recovered from Raini, where a 13.2 MW hydel project along the Rishiganga was destroyed in the calamity.
The recoveries take the toll in the Uttarakhand flash floods incident to 50, while over 200 people remain missing.
The bodies have been kept at a temporary mortuary built-in Tapovan, an officer told news agency PTI.
Two of the bodies have been reportedly identified. One hails from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district and another from Kalsi in Dehradun district, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.
She added that a helicopter has been kept ready at the site to provide medical help to survivors, if any.
Following the recovery of the two new bodies, the search and rescue operation have been intensified.
Donald Trump after impeachment acquittal: 'No president has ever gone through anything like it'3 min read . 08:53 AM IST
Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing plant in Karnataka, says CM Yediyurappa1 min read . 09:47 AM IST
How to invest in International mutual funds?2 min read . 12:30 PM IST
Government to allow all types of steel to be used for highway construction due to rising steel prices1 min read . 02:56 PM IST
The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project had suffered extensive damage in the flash flood, which also demolished the Rishiganga hydel project.
Rescue teams continued widening a hole into the Silt Flushing Tunnel at the project site in Tapovan where around 30 people are believed to be trapped.
An "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
With agency inputs
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.