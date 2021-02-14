Out of more than 200 missing, the bodies of 50 people have been recovered, even as search and rescue operations were intensified, according to reports.

On Sunday, 12 bodies were recovered, from the flash flood-ravaged hydel project sites in Tapovan and Raini of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Five bodies were recovered from the intake adit tunnel of the NTPC's 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project. These are the first bodies to be recovered from the site where muck-clearing and drilling operations have been underway on a war-footing since the calamity happened. Three others were recovered from Raini, where a 13.2 MW hydel project along the Rishiganga was destroyed in the calamity.

The recoveries take the toll in the Uttarakhand flash floods incident to 50, while over 200 people remain missing.

The bodies have been kept at a temporary mortuary built-in Tapovan, an officer told news agency PTI.

Two of the bodies have been reportedly identified. One hails from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district and another from Kalsi in Dehradun district, Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria said.

She added that a helicopter has been kept ready at the site to provide medical help to survivors, if any.

Following the recovery of the two new bodies, the search and rescue operation have been intensified.

The NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project had suffered extensive damage in the flash flood, which also demolished the Rishiganga hydel project.

Rescue teams continued widening a hole into the Silt Flushing Tunnel at the project site in Tapovan where around 30 people are believed to be trapped.

An "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

With agency inputs

