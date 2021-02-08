OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand floods likely due to abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst: CM Rawat
Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)
Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. (PTI)

Uttarakhand floods likely due to abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst: CM Rawat

2 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 10:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Uttarakhand CM quoted scientists to say that the areas where avalanches struck were not prone to such activities and why the calamity happened

The disaster that hit Uttarakhand yesterday morning might have been caused by an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill, rather than due to a glacier burst, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said today.

The Uttarakhand CM quoted scientists to say that the areas where avalanches struck were not prone to such activities and why the calamity happened.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The virtual meeting between Ashraf Ghani and Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held this week

India and Afghanistan may sign pact on $300 mn dam this week

2 min read . 11:14 PM IST
Anurag Thakur stated that total number of PMJDY accounts opened by PSBs (including sponsored RRBs) and 14 major private sector banks are 40.48 crore and 1.27 crore respectively.

41.75 crore bank accounts opened under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

1 min read . 11:10 PM IST
Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam president VK Sasikala holds the worship plate in a temple in Hosur on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Will meet you all soon, says Sasikala as she returns to Tamil Nadu after 4 years

3 min read . 11:09 PM IST
Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka is a senior member of the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha which is spearheading the ongoing stir

After PM's invite, farmer leaders say ready for talks, ask govt to choose date

3 min read . 10:23 PM IST

While speaking to reporters before leaving for the flood-hit areas of Chamoli district for an on-the-spot assessment of relief and rescue operations, CM Rawat has said that the areas hit by avalanches were not prone to such activities.

He also appealed to people to not make the tragedy an occasion for building an "anti-development narrative", as he left for the flood-hit areas of Chamoli for an on-the-spot assessment of relief and rescue operations.

CM Rawat made the statement on the cause of the tragedy after holding a meeting here with ISRO scientists and officials of the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on finding out the exact reason for the calamity that has left at least 26 dead and 170 missing.

He said ISRO officials showed him pictures in which no glacier is visible at the place where the burst started, but only a naked hill can be seen.

Something is visible on the top of it, he said, adding it might have been the trigger point from where the huge amount of snow slid down, causing the flashflood in the Rishiganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers.

"According to the scientists, the area where the calamity struck is not prone to avalanches and apparently it was not caused by a glacier burst as initial reports suggested," he said.

"It was due to millions of metric tonnes of snow sliding down abruptly from a trigger point on the top of a naked hill," Rawat said.

The area had received snowfall in the days leading up to Sunday when the disaster struck.

Rawat has also directed the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to release 20 crore funds to carry out rescue and relief operations in the state.

Before he left for the flood-affected areas, he tweeted, "I am leaving for disaster site and will spend the night in the region itself. Our relief & rescue operations is continuing in full swing & we are getting help from all quarters. I request everyone to not use this natural disaster as a reason to build an anti-development narrative."

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout