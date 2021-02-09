Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday apprised the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in the wake of an "abrupt sliding down" of millions of tonnes of snow from a hill.

Speaking about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand, Shah has said that all the concerned agencies of the Central and state government are monitoring the situation.

"The Uttarakhand Government has said that there is now no danger of flooding in the lower areas and the water level is also receding. Electricity has been restored in most of the areas. The BRO is carrying out the repair work of five damaged bridges," Shah stated in RS today.

Uttarakhand disaster: Toll rises to 31

The death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31 with five more bodies being recovered, officials said on Tuesday as multiple agencies raced against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel in a power project site and 175 people remained missing.

Two of the bodies were recovered from the debris in Raini village, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said, two days after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst its banks and triggered an avalanche and floods in the Alaknanda river system.

The State Emergency Operation Centre said five bodies were found in the morning, taking the death toll to 31, and estimated that 175 people are still missing.

With the hours ticking by inexorably, fears escalated about those missing since the disaster struck on Sunday morning, according to officials who stepped up efforts to locate survivors.

The missing people include those working at NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydel Project and villagers whose homes nearby were washed away.

Teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinated efforts to rescue about 30 people who were working in a tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project when the waters came rushing in.

The workers have been trapped in the 12-ft-high and about 2.5-km-long 'head race tunnel' (HRT).

"Clearing of debris and slush continued the whole night. About 120 metres of the tunnel entrance stretch is now clear," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.

"The height of the accumulated slush has reduced more. ITBP personnel are waiting to enter as soon as any movement deep inside the tunnel is possible," he said.

A senior official added that the rescuers have not been able to make any contact with those stuck inside but are hopeful for "signs of life".

Relief is also being distributed by helicopters among villagers cut off due to the washing away of a bridge in the avalanche at Malari.

