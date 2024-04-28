Uttarakhand forest fire: CM directs officials to contain wildfire, boating halts in Nainital. 10 points
Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews forest fires near Nainital, seeks help from Indian Army and IAF.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting in Haldwani on Saturday night to contain the rampant forest fires near Nainital. The state government has also roped in the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) to douse the wildfires that have destroyed several hectares of forests and endangered wildlife.