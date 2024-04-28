Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a review meeting in Haldwani on Saturday night to contain the rampant forest fires near Nainital. The state government has also roped in the Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) to douse the wildfires that have destroyed several hectares of forests and endangered wildlife. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 updates on Uttarakhand forest fires: Uttarakhand Chief Minister discussed with the Kumaon Division officials to prevent forest fire. The CM said that other departments besides the forest department should also remain in alert mode. He also asked for people's cooperation for effective prevention of forest fires.

The Indian Army has been pressed into service as forest fires continued to rage in Uttarakhand, with the Kumaon region being the worst hit.

The Uttarakhand government has roped in IAF to douse the fires.

The Mi-17 V5 helicopter collected water from the Naini and Bhimtal lakes in a Bambi bucket and poured it over the burning forests of the Pines, Bhumiadhar, Jyolikot, Narayan Nagar, Bhawali, Ramgarh and Mukteshwar areas. The bucket can hold up to 5,000 litres of water at a time.

Boating has been temporarily suspended in Naini Lake due to its low water level.

The continued dry spell for several weeks in the hill state has led to a spike in forest fire incidents especially in the Kumaon region.

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh has imposed a ban on the construction of houses and car washing until the situation is brought under control. She has asked for emergency meetings to be held in each gram Sabha to educate people not to light garbage on fire.

31 fresh incidents of forest fire were reported from various parts of the state on Friday, destroying 33.34 hectares of forest land.

Uttarakhand starts experiencing forest fires in mid-February when the trees shed dry leaves and the soil loses moisture due to a temperature rise, and this continues till mid-June.

From November 1 last year till now, a total of 575 incidents of forest fire have been reported in Uttarakhand, affecting 689.89 hectares of forest area.

