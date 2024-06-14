Uttarakhand Fire: CM Dhami takes stock, IAF choppers spray water, 4 firefighters killed, 4 injured | Top 9 updates

Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary Forest Fire: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to control the forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary swiftly, according to an ANI report.
Dhami stressed the urgency of containing the fire as soon as possible and directed officials to use help from the Indian Air Force (IAF) to spray water on the affected area with helicopters and other necessary resources, it added.
Also Read | Kuwait fire: Among 45 Indians dead, 23 from Kerala, rest belong to over 10 states — What we know so far
In a post on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhami expressed his sorrow for the death of four firefighters sent to combat the situation.
"Very heartbreaking news has been received about the death of 4 forest workers due to forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. In this hour of grief, our government stands with the families of the deceased and is committed to provide all possible help. An ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh has been announced to the families of each deceased," Dhami wrote.
Also Read | Elon Musk thanks investors for backing $56 billion Tesla pay package, Texas governor welcomes him to ‘no tax state’
#WATCH | Indian Air Force Mi17 V5 helicopters leapt into action today taking off from Sarsawa at first light to undertake Bambi Bucket ops to extinguish the blazing fires in Almora district. This comes after the State administration's request for dousing the uncontrollable fire… pic.twitter.com/SCcynCs6a4— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024
Also Read | Top events today: PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit, Hajj begins, Brightcom Group shares suspended from BSE, NSE & more
Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala?
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)