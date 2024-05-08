Active Stocks
Uttarakhand forest fire: SC pitches for preventive steps, says 'What goes around comes around'

Reported By Arshdeep kaur

Since November last year, there were 398 forest fires in Uttarakhand and five people were killed in such incidents, Uttarakhand government told Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of India (HT_PRINT)Premium
As fire continues raging in Uttarakhand forests, the Supreme Court on Wednesday schooled the state government saying cloud seeding, or “depending on rain god" is not an answer to it and the authorities will have to take preventive measures to tackle the problem.

Uttarakhand government apprised the apex court bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta about the steps it took to control the forest fires.

0.1 per cent of the wildlife cover in Uttarakhand was on fire due to such incidents, the court was told.

Since November last year, there were 398 forest fires in Uttarakhand and five people were killed in such incidents, state government added.

Deputy Advocate General of Uttarakhand Jatinder Kumar Sethi told the court that all the fires were man-made while jokingly invoking a Bollywood song, "There is a popular song, We didn't start the fire".

To this, Justice Mehta quickly responded with, "Also one called, What goes around comes around

A total of 388 criminal cases have been lodged in connection with the forest fires, Sethi said, adding that 60 people have been named in those.

"People say that 40 per cent of Uttarakhand is on fire, whereas 0.1 per cent of the wildlife cover was on fire. And all this was man-made. From November till today, we have 398 fires, all man-made," the counsel said.

"Cloud seeding or depending on the rain god is not the answer. He (applicant) is right in saying that you have to take preventive measures," the bench told state counsel.

To this, Uttarakhand government shared with the bench an interim status report containing details of the various steps taken by authorities to deal with forest fires.

Sethi said helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also pressed into service to extinguish the fires.

The apex court then asked about the number of human lives lost, to which the counsel said five people were killed due to the forest fires.

Published: 08 May 2024, 07:28 PM IST
