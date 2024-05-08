Uttarakhand forest fire: SC pitches for preventive steps, says 'What goes around comes around'
Since November last year, there were 398 forest fires in Uttarakhand and five people were killed in such incidents, Uttarakhand government told Supreme Court.
As fire continues raging in Uttarakhand forests, the Supreme Court on Wednesday schooled the state government saying cloud seeding, or “depending on rain god" is not an answer to it and the authorities will have to take preventive measures to tackle the problem.
