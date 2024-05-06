Uttarakhand forest fire: Will rains bring relief from raging wildfires? CM Dhami bans fodder burning | 10 points
Uttarakhand forest fire: Forest fires in Uttarakhand have claimed five lives in three days, including a woman who succumbed to burn injuries while trying to save her farm. CM Dhami has imposed a ban on burning fodder and solid waste to control the situation.
Uttarakhand has been gruelling with raging forest fires since past few days. In a recent incident, a 65-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while trying to douse a forest fire that had reached her farm in a village in Pauri tehsil, officials said as reported by PTI. Reports have stated that this is the fifth death since the past three days.