Uttarakhand has been gruelling with raging forest fires since past few days. In a recent incident, a 65-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while trying to douse a forest fire that had reached her farm in a village in Pauri tehsil, officials said as reported by PTI. Reports have stated that this is the fifth death since the past three days.

Here are 10 points to know about the Uttarakhand forest wire

1. The 65-year-old woman Savitri Devi died at AIIMS Rishikesh where she was admitted after getting burn injuries. She went to collect grass bundles kept there but got caught in the blaze, the District Disaster Management Center said. Prior to this, as per News18 report, on 4 May, a 28-year-old woman died due to burn injuries while on Friday, three labourers died who were trying to douse the fire that had reached close to their pine resin factory in Almora district, official added as reported by the daily.

2. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Chief Secretary Radha Raturi over phone to immediately issue instructions to the District Magistrates to continuously monitor forest fires every day for a week.

3. Moreover, the CM has also instructed the District Magistrates to completely ban the burning of all types of fodder (stubble burning) for a week with immediate effect. “Along with this, urban bodies have also been instructed to ban the burning of their solid waste in forests or around forests," the CM has ordered.

4. The CM has also directed the state Chief Secretary to take action in this regard.

5. According to the TOI report, flight arrivals at Pithoragarh's Naini-Saini airport have also been halted because of the limited visibility.

6. Children and elderly people are also facing health problems due to forest fire in areas surrounding Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Due to this, residents have been advised to masks while going outside.

7. Director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun Bikram Singh said that there is a possibility of rain in the state from May 7-8, which will intensify from May 11.

8. Singh added that this may help extinguish the forest fires. The rain will start in the Kumaon region from May 7 and in the Garhwal region from May 8, Singh said.

9. Four people, Piyush Singh, Ayush Singh, Rahul Singh, and Ankit, have reportedly been booked under the Indian Forest Act for lighting a fire in the Gangolihat forest range of Pithoragarh district, according to officials from the forest department, as reported by PTI. According to the daily report from the forest department, there have been 24 recorded forest fire occurrences in the state over the last 24 hours, damaging 23.75 hectares of forest area.

10. Notably, since November 1 last year, there have been 910 incidents of forest fire in the state, due to which about 1145 hectares of forest have been affected.

(With inputs from PTI)

