‘You showed us a rosy picture when…’: SC raps Centre, state govt over Uttarakhand forest fires
The Supreme Court has been hearing pleas on forest fires in Uttarakhand since early May. According to the petitions, at least 910 incidents have occurred in the state.
Uttarakhand Forest Fires: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday criticised the Uttarakhand government for insufficient funds and assigning state forest officials Lok Sabha Election 2024 duties amid the ongoing forest fire situation in the state. The hilly state has been grappling with hundreds of active wildfires since November last year, and approximately 1,145 hectares of forest land have already been destroyed.