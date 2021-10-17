Heavy rain alert: Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has issued advisory for those visiting Badrinath temple as the state is likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next two days. Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana said visitors are advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather condition improves.

“Visitors to Badrinath temple are requested to stay at safe locations in wake of heavy rain warnings. They are advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather condition improves," he said.

He also said that all schools in Chamoli will be closed on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for Oct 17-19. The department has asked the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that all arrangements have been made, and alerts have been issued. “I have spoken with Chief Secretary and all DMs-SSPs."

“We -ministers and officers- will meet again at 5:30 pm today. We requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone yatra by 1-2 days in wake of heavy rain alert for 18-19 October," he said.

The CMO said that Dhami inquired about situation in the state from the Chief Secretary. The CM directed that police, SDRF and other personnel should be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He said that special care should be taken on Char Dham Yatra route.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit has said that all schools in the district will remain closed on 18th October in view of heavy rainfall warning.

