Uttarakhand: Ganga breaches danger mark, alert issued in Haridwar3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:08 AM IST
Officials said the Ganga crossed the warning level of 293 metres and reached 293.15 metres in Haridwar on Sunday evening
Due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Sunday, landslides were triggered and the Ganga crossed the danger mark in Devprayag and the warning level in Haridwar after the heavy release of water from the dam on the Alaknanda river.
