Uttarakhand: Garwal Motors Users’ bus falls into gorge near Pauri-Almora border; multiple injuries, deaths feared, watch

Uttarakhand: Garwal Motors Users's bus falls into gorge near Pauri-Almora border | Watch

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Monday.
Garwal Motors Users’ bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Uttarakhand: A Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border. Deaths and injuries feared. Search and rescue operation underway. Details awaited.

Search and rescue operation of the accident victims is underway. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and informed on social media that the district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly. The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident on X.

“Very sad news has been received about the casualties in the bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly. The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required,” read a post by CM Dhami.

 

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 10:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUttarakhand: Garwal Motors Users’ bus falls into gorge near Pauri-Almora border; multiple injuries, deaths feared, watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    136.80
    10:59 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -8.2 (-5.66%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,277.30
    10:59 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -14.7 (-1.14%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,290.95
    10:59 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -48.15 (-3.6%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    10:59 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.9 (-2.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    10,376.80
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    415 (4.17%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,357.50
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.75 (-0.2%)

    City Union Bank share price

    175.25
    10:51 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.46%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,222.95
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -41.05 (-3.25%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,912.30
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -250.4 (-7.92%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,472.75
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -102.65 (-6.52%)

    Emami share price

    673.95
    10:51 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -42.85 (-5.98%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    619.00
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    -36.55 (-5.58%)
    More from Top Losers

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    540.00
    10:51 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    30.35 (5.96%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,051.25
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    209.15 (4.32%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,376.80
    10:50 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    415 (4.17%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,669.35
    10:51 AM | 4 NOV 2024
    151.35 (3.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.