Business News/ News / India/  Uttarakhand: Garwal Motors Users' bus falls into gorge near Pauri-Almora border; multiple injuries, deaths feared, watch

Livemint

Uttarakhand: Garwal Motors Users's bus falls into gorge near Pauri-Almora border | Watch

Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Uttarakhand: A Garwal Motors Users' bus fell into a gorge near Kupi in Ramnagar at Pauri-Almora border. Deaths and injuries feared. Search and rescue operation underway. Details awaited.

Search and rescue operation of the accident victims is underway. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and informed on social media that the district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly. The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident on X.

“Very sad news has been received about the casualties in the bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district. The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly. The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health centre for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required," read a post by CM Dhami.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

