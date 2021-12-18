Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand: Girl students can travel free in buses, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
1 min read . 06:44 AM IST Livemint

Dhami on Friday said female students can travel free in buses in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said female students can travel free in buses in the state.

"Our girl students are important to us and their education should be an easy experience for them. That is why we have started this service for them," Dhami told ANI.

Notably, Uttarakhand assembly polls are set to take place next year. 

