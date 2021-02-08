14 people have died and at least 150 are still missing after a glacial break in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers on Sunday. "Relief and rescue operations continue for those stranded in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places," Chamoli Police tweeted.

Here are the top 10 updates from Joshimath rescue operations:

1) ITBP, Indian Army, the SDRF and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) forces are engaged in the retrieval in the affected areas.

2) Earlier today, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) removed the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli district. The force had to wait for the level of the Mandakini river to lower, to commence rescue operations for the people who are stranded in the tunnel.

Uttarakhand: SDRF begins their rescue operation at the tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli.



(Pics Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/Ko1PMn0scS — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

3) A canine squad has also been deployed to carry out the search operation near the Tapovan dam.

4) Aerial rescue and relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 and ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board said the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Aerial rescue & relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 & ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board: Indian Air Force#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/RplNQxbayO — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

5) Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

6) The Uttarakhand government has made the following helplines for the Disaster Operations Center available to those stuck in affected areas or in need of any help: 1070 or 9557444486

7) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche. The Prime Minister also announced ₹50,000 from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the people who were seriously injured.

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic avalanche caused by a Glacier breach in Chamoli, Uttrakhand. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2021

8) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also announced that state government will give financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

9) Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people took to safer areas on Sunday.

10) Videos on social media showed water surging through a small dam site, washing away from construction equipment and bringing down small bridges.









