14 people have died and at least 150 are still missing after a glacial break in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers on Sunday. "Relief and rescue operations continue for those stranded in the tunnel. Efforts are being made to open the way by reaching inside the tunnel with the help of JCB. So far, a total of 15 persons have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places," Chamoli Police tweeted.