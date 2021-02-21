Subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand glacier burst: 5 more bodies recovered at Tapovan, toll reaches 67
NDRF personnel carry out rescue and restoration work at the Tapovan area

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 5 more bodies recovered at Tapovan, toll reaches 67

2 min read . 05:38 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The search operation is continuing at the site
  • A team of researchers on Saturday inspected the artificial lake formed over Rishiganga to gauge how big a threat it poses to areas downstream

The death toll in the flash floods of 7 February has reached 67 as rescuers recovered five more bodies from the debris of the dam at Tapovan in Chamoli, said Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar informed on Sunday.

The search operation is continuing at the site.

The NDRF has said that its personnel have rappelled down the mountain to install a gauge in the Dhauliganga river in Chamoli.

"Water level of the river is likely to rise. We are installing a gauge to measure its depth and water level," said Aditya P Singh, Deputy Commandant, NDRF.

The State Department Response Force (SDRF) had said on Thursday that 12 of its teams are engaged in the rescue operation for missing people from Reni village to Srinagar and the communication team is also working simultaneously for better communication in the area.

SDRF said search and rescue operations will continue for a long time due to a large amount of debris and mud stocked inside the tunnel. A water sensor warning system has been installed in the Reni village to warn for emergencies.

Survey of artificial lake

Meanwhile, a team of researchers on Saturday inspected the artificial lake formed over Rishiganga to gauge how big a threat it poses to areas downstream.

With roads in the area around Raini Gram Panchayat washed out in the recent flash flood and vast stretches turned into swamps, the team was accompanied by a mountaineer from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and SDRF jawans to ensure their safe journey to the lake.

The team returned to Joshimath on Saturday and a detailed report is expected to be released soon.

On 7 February, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-mw hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-mw Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

