Uttarakhand glacier burst: 58 bodies recovered so far, 146 more missing

The death toll in the flash floods following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand has reached 58 with 11 more bodies being discovered from Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath of Chamoli district, authorities said on Tuesday morning.

As many as 146 people are yet to be found.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operation in Chamoli district.

The Project Director of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hydropower project, Ujjwal Bhattacharya had earlier said, "We have progressed up to 135 metres inside the Tapovan tunnel. Bodies are being recovered with caution so as to return them to their family members."

NTPC on Monday also said that it would pay a compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the families of labourers who died in the floods at its Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

Details of the procedure for payment of the amount to the next of kin of labourers killed in the calamity is being worked out, NTPC's spokesman RP Jayada told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Police on Sunday had said that the Alaknanda River at Srinagar in Pauri Garhwal is flowing at the normal level, no alert has been issued by the district administration in this regard.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last week led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Scientists who are investigating the flood said that the incident took place after a Himalayan glacier from a remote peak fell into the water.

"In the flash flood incident, scientists have observed a rockfall from a height of 5,600 meters. Since that support from the bottom had fallen, glacier fell down. The area has very steep slope into the mountain region," said the director of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

