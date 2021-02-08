As many as 15 people have been killed and close to 150 people are still missing, after a part of a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche on Sunday.

The glacier burst has caused a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations and five bridges and has caused severe devastation after it triggered massive flooding in the Dhauli Ganga, and Rishi Ganga rivers.

IAF teams have been deployed at the avalanche-hit areas of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district to ramp up relief efforts. Also, national and state disaster response teams have been deployed, along with teams from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

An operation to rescue people trapped in a tunnel near the Tapovan dam is currently underway and heavy machinery is being used to clear the debris.

While people were rescued from one tunnel on Sunday, the second tunnel is being cleared with the help of JCB machines to rescue trapped people.

The death toll might go up as the local administration said that more than 150 people are still missing.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said 143 people are still missing. The efforts are focused at the moment on rescuing 30-35 people trapped in a 250-metre long tunnel at Tapovan, he added.

A total of "153 people were missing from the two hydel projects at Raini and Tapovan, out of which 10 bodies have been recovered, while 143 are still missing," the Uttarakhand DGP said.

The two hydel projects bore the brunt of the "one time " mishap in which the Rishi Ganga hydel project at Raini was totally destroyed and the one at Tapovan suffered partial damage, he said.

Though all arrangements are in place there is no need for any heli rescue in the affected areas. Only two villages including Raini are cut off where essentials are being supplied, the DGP said.

ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey has told news agency ANI that the search operation to trace the missing people are underway and more teams will be deployed if required. "We are focusing on rescuing people from the tunnel first," he said.

The sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream, including in heavily populated areas. Many villages were evacuated and people have been taken to safer areas.

